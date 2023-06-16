MTN FA Cup final: Referee Nii-Coffie Gideon to officiate crucial clash between King Faisal and Dreams FC

The Referees Appointment Committee of the Ghana Football Association (GFA) has revealed the match officials for this season’s MTN FA Cup final with referee Nii-Coffie Gideon tasked to lead as centre referee.

"The Referee's Appointment Committee has named Nii-Cofie as Centre referee for the MTN FA Cup final between Dreams FC and King Faisal FC.

"He will be assisted by Kofi Nyarko Bekai (Assistant I) and Mikaal-il Fauzan (Assistant II) with Maxwell Hanson as the 4th official.

"The 2022/23 MTN FA Cup final which is scheduled for 4pm kickoff will take place at the Dr. Kwame Kyei Sports complex on Sunday, June 18, 2023," the statement of the GFA read on Thursday.

The final is expected to be a keenly contested battle between King Faisal and Dreams FC at the Dr Kwame Kyei Sports Complex on Sunday.

Dreams FC secured a place in the final after a 2-1 victory over Skyy FC while King Faisal beat Nsoatreman 3-2 to book make the final.

While King Faisal hopes to win a pending appeal that could see them back in the top flight despite being confirmed relegated, they are hoping to win the trophy to as well compensate for their torrid run in the just-ended Ghana Premier League season.

The winner of the clash will be Ghana's sole representative for the CAF Confederations Cup.