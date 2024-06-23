MTN FA Cup final to honour Hans Kwofie and William Essu with minute's silence

Before the kickoff of this season's MTN FA Cup final, players from Bofoakwa Tano and Nsoatreman will observe a minute's silence to honour the late footballers Hans Kwofie and William Essu.

Both players tragically passed away last week. Essu succumbed to a long illness, while Kwofie lost his life in a car accident.

In recognition of their contributions to the sport, the minute of silence will be held at the University of Ghana Stadium in Legon.

While both teams aim to make history in the final, they will first pause to remember and honour Essu and Kwofie for their legacies in football.

Essu was a member of Ghana's U-23 team that qualified for the AFCON in Morocco last year.

Kwofie, on the other hand, won the Ghana Premier League top scorer award in 2017 and turned out for other Ghanaian clubs like Medeama, Legon Cities and Aduana Stars.

Kwofie also featured for Qatari club Al-Oruba and Egyptian outfit Smouha FC.