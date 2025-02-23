MTN FA Cup: Hearts of Oak, Medeama stunned as Berekum Chelsea cruise into last eight

The Round of 16 in the MTN FA Cup delivered stunning upsets, with Premier League giants Hearts of Oak and Medeama SC suffering elimination, while Berekum Chelsea produced a dominant display to secure their place in the quarterfinals.

Hearts of Oak were sent packing by Division One side Golden Kick after a dramatic penalty shootout. The Phobians, who had not played competitively in 22 days due to the league suspension following the tragic incident at Nsoatre, struggled to impose themselves.

After a goalless regulation time, Golden Kick held their nerve in the shootout to win 4-3, despite missing their first attempt. Hearts of Oak also had midfielder Theophilus Collison sent off in the second half, adding to their woes.

Former FA Cup champions Medeama SC were also eliminated, losing 4-2 on penalties to Division One side PAC Academy after a 1-1 draw at the Tarkwa TNA Park. The Premier League side failed to capitalize on home advantage as PAC Academy proved more clinical in the shootout, securing a famous victory.

While some Premier League sides struggled, Berekum Chelsea made a statement with a commanding 4-1 victory over Division One club Northern City. The former FA Cup winners showed their class, dispatching their lower-tier opponents with ease to book a quarterfinal spot.

Bechem United secured a hard-fought victory at Techiman Liberty and True Democracy beat Nania on penalties after a 1-1 draw and Karela United beat Young Apostles.

The MTN FA Cup continues to produce surprises, with multiple top-flight teams bowing out, leaving the competition wide open for the remaining contenders.