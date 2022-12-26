GhanaSoccernet Facebook GhanaSoccernet Twitter GhanaSoccernet Youtube GhanaSoccernet Whatsapp
Published on: 26 December 2022
MTN FA Cup: Kotoko progress to round of 32 after beating Bechem United

Asante Kotoko kept their hopes of a double this season alive by progressing to the next round of the MTN FA Cup on Boxing Day.

Bechem United dragged the Porcupine Warriors to penalties, but the Kumasi-based club prevailed thanks to goalkeeper Frederick Asante.

Asante, who was filling in for Danlad Ibrahim, who is in Egypt with Black Galaxies ahead of the 2022 African Nations Championship, saved two penalties to send Kotoko through to the round of 32.

Kotoko won the penalty shootout 4-2 after a thrilling 2-2 draw in regulation time at the Baba Yara Stadium.

Ugandan striker Steven Mukwala who has been in excellent form since the World Cup break, scored a brace on Monday, but Bechem responded in kind, forcing penalties.

Kotoko will learn who their next opponents will be soon, as they aim to win both the league and the FA Cup this season.

