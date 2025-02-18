MTN FA Cup: Kotoko’s Round 16 clash against Eleven Wise postponed

The MTN FA Cup clash between Asante Kotoko and Eleven Wise has been postponed.

The domestic cup competition is entering Round 16 this weekend with clubs geared up for wins to advance to the quarter-final stage.

Among the eight games that were expected to be played, all but the match between Asante Kotoko and Eleven Wise will not be honoured as announced by the Ghana Football Association (GFA) on Tuesday.

According to the FA, a date will be announced for the clash later.

Among the exciting matches that will be played this weekend, lower-division side Attram de Visser will host Premier League side Gold Stars FC at the Tuba Astro Turf on Friday, February 21.

On Saturday, Medeama SC will take on PAC Academy at the TnA Stadium in Tarkwa in an interesting fixture scheduled for a 6 pm kick-off.

Before that game, record holders Accra Hearts of Oak will make a short journey to the Tuba Astro Turf to battle Golden Kick FC.

The other rem remaining four games will be played on Sunday, February 23.

In those games, Berekum Chelsea will take on Northern City at Golden City Park while Karela United host Young Apostles FC at the Aliu Mahama Sports Stadium in Tamale.

Premier League side Bechem United will also take on Techiman Liberty Youth at the Wenchi Sports Complex as True Democracy entertains Nania FC at the Nii Adjei Kraku II Sports Complex.