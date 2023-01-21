MTN FA Cup: Legon Cities progress after beating Great Olympics on penalties

Legon Cities are through to the round of 16 of the MTN FA Cup this season after defeating Great Olympics on penalties.

The game ended goalless in regulation time, forcing penalty shootouts to determine who advanced.

Legon Cities won the penalty shootout 4-3 and advanced to the competition's round of 16.

Legon Cities started the game very well, Abdul Rahman had a chance to fire them ahead in the 5th minute but missed from close range.

Accra Great Olympics had a chance at goal but their effort was cleared by Nii Bortey in the 35th minute.

Legon Cities made a change a few minutes before halftime. Abdul Rahman was replaced by Ntim Manu.

After halftime, both teams tried to break the deadlock but all their efforts went wide.

Legon Cities made two more changes, Alidu Mohammed and Sadat Mohammed replaced Samuel Armah and Michael Ampadu in the 60th minute.

Goalkeeper Slyvester Sackey made a great in the 70th minute to deny Accra Great Olympics a goal.

Dennis Wazorzi was sent off by the referee in the 90+4 minute.

In the penalty shootout, Dade boys missed two and scored three while Legon Cities missed one and scored four.