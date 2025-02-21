MTN FA Cup: Medeama SC gaffer Ibrahim Tanko eyes victory over PAC Academy FC to reach quarter-final

The head coach of Medeama Sporting Club, Ibrahim Tanko has set his sights on reaching the quarter-finals of the MTN FA Cup with his side this weekend.

The Tarkwa-based club will host lower-division side PAC Academy FC on Sunday in the Round of 16 of this season’s domestic cup competition.

Speaking in a pre-match interview, coach Ibrahim Tanko revealed that his team has had enough time to prepare due to the suspension of the Ghana Premier League.

“The break has been very good for us. I have had two weeks to know the team more and I will say that the team is doing well and we are ready for the FA Cup coming on Sunday,” the coach told Medi TV.

Coach Tanko continued, “I started PAC Academy because the owner is my brother so I know the team inside out. We are playing against them on Sunday. Definitely, I want to go to the next round so we are going to prepare very well to face them.”

The clash against PAC Academy FC is scheduled for Sunday, February 23, at TnA Stadium.