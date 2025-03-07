MTN FA Cup quarterfinal draw sets up exciting clashes

The stage is set for an exciting quarterfinal round in the MTN FA Cup following the official draw held on Friday, March 7, 2025.

One of the standout fixtures will see True Democracy take on the winner of the outstanding Asante Kotoko vs. Eleven Wise clash, adding an extra layer of suspense to the tournament.

The Ghana Football Association (GFA) has confirmed that the Kotoko-Eleven Wise encounter will be played on Wednesday, March 12.

In another high-profile matchup, Berekum Chelsea will lock horns with Bechem United in an all-Premier League showdown.

Elsewhere, Attram De Visser Academy will face PAC Academy in a clash of Ghana’s emerging football powerhouses, while Karela United take on Golden Kick, the team that stunned Hearts of Oak in the round of 16.

The quarterfinal matches are scheduled to take place on the weekend of March 28, 2025.

MTN FA Cup Quarterfinal Fixtures:

ðŸ”¹ True Democracy vs. Kotoko/Eleven Wise ðŸ”¹ Berekum Chelsea vs. Bechem United ðŸ”¹ Attram De Visser vs. PAC Academy ðŸ”¹ Karela United vs. Golden Kick

The semifinal draw has also been confirmed:

ðŸ”¹ Karela United/Golden Kick vs. Attram De Visser/PAC Academy ðŸ”¹ Berekum Chelsea/Bechem United vs. Kotoko/Eleven Wise