Karela United eliminated regional rivals Medeama 5-4 on penalties on Boxing Day to reach the round of 32 of the MTN Ghana FA Cup.

The hosts took the lead at Crosby Awuah Memorial Park in Nzema Ainyinase.

But the Mauve and Yellows leveled in the second half through captain Joseph Tetteh Zutah.

He whipped in a sublime free-kick to tie the score at 1-1.

It was not to be for the former winners as Karela progressed.