MTN FA Cup Round of 16: Aduana FC to lock horns with Asante Kotoko

Published on: 07 February 2023
Premier League giants Kumasi Asante Kotoko will face current league leaders Aduana FC for their Round of 16 match.

Kotoko will travel to Dormaa for this mouth-watering game between 1st and 2nd on the Premier League standings.

The other pairings for the Northern Sector will see Real Tamale United host fellow Premier League contenders FC Samartex. King Faisal will play Division One side Steadfast FC while Nsoatreman FC are at home to Debibi United.

The matches will be played between 24th and 26th February, 2023.

