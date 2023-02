The Ghana Football Association (GFA) has announced that the draw for the Round of 16 stage of the MTN FA Cup will be held on Tuesday, February 7 2023 at GFA Conference Room.

Nine Premier League clubs have advanced to the Round of 16 of the competition, including 9 time winners Kumasi Asante Kotoko.

Holders, Accra Hearts of Oak were ousted from the competition in the Round of 32 by Dreams FC last month.