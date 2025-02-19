MTN FA Cup: Round of 16 games to go ahead without Asante Kotoko

The Round of 16 games of the MTN FA Cup games will be played without Asante Kotoko, Wilson Arthur has confirmed.

Despite their decision to resume training today, the Porcupine Warriors are not ready to engage in any official competition until justice is served.

Their decision not to participate in any official games comes following the tragic death of their fan, Francis Frimpong also known as Nana Pooley.

Pooley lost his life after he was murdered at the Nana Kronmansah Park during the Matchday 19 game against Nsoatreman FC.

The unfortunate incident led to the suspension of the Ghana Premier League until further notice.

However, with the FA Cup set scheduled to resume this weekend, Wilson Arthur, who is the Chairman has revealed that the competition will go ahead as planned with Asante Kotoko.

According to him, the Reds will play their game at a yet-to-decided date.

"The Round of 16 games will ahead as planned across the various venues but without Asante Kotoko," he told Asempa FM.

"I know they are resuming training today and what I know is that a date will be fixed for their game," he added.

Meanwhile, Asante Kotoko was supposed to host Sekondi Eleven Wise at the Baba Yara Stadium.