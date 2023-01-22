MTN FA Cup Round of 32: Karim Zito hails side for breaking Hearts hoodoo

Head coach of Dreams FC, Karim Zito is elated after his side recorded their first ever win over Accra Hearts of Oak at the Accra Sports Stadium.

Dreams FC are in dreamland after a 1-0 win over the Phobians on Sunday, January 22 2023 at the Accra Sports Stadium to deny the FA Cup holders a place in the next stage of the competition.

Zito told StarTimes: “Words cannot describe today’s feeling. I said before the game that we have never won here before but we will break that jinx and we did it against such a team like Hearts of oak. I am really proud of my boys for making history.”

The visitors took an early lead in the 9th minute through in form finisher, Agyenim Boateng.

Hearts were awarded a penalty in stoppage time of the second half but failed to level as goalie Koomson saved Benjamin Yorke’s spot kick.

The referee ordered a retake as Koomson was adjuged to have come off his line before the kick. Inkoom’s poorly taken spot kick was again saved by Koomson to win the game for his team, and the Man of the Match for himself.

By Suleman Asante

Follow on Twitter: @Quarmeasante