MTN FA Cup Round of 64 Live draw scheduled for November 15

The highly anticipated MTN FA Cup Round of 64 live draw is set to take place on Wednesday, November 15, 2023, at the GFA Secretariat in Accra.

Football enthusiasts can tune in to witness the draw unfold at the GFA conference room, starting at 2:30 pm.

This draw marks a significant stage in the competition, as all 18 Premier League sides will enter the fray, joining the 46 qualified teams from the Preliminary stage.

The format of the draw will involve clustering clubs into groups based on proximity and their respective regions, adding an exciting element to the matchups.

Football fans and participating teams are eagerly awaiting the draw, as it sets the stage for intriguing encounters and potential upsets in the journey towards MTN FA Cup glory.

The GFA Secretariat in Accra will be abuzz with anticipation as the live draw unfolds, shaping the path for the Round of 64 in this prestigious football competition.