MTN FA Cup: Tricky tie as Aduana Stars, Asante Kotoko clash in knockout round  

Aduana Stars host Asante Kotoko in the MTN FA Cup round of 16 at the Nana Agyeman Badu Stadium on Sunday February 26, 2023.

This game is of much importance to the two teams as they eye both the Premier League and FA Cup title this season.

Aduana Stars are cruising to the Ghana Premier League title and have opened a five point lead on top of the table.

A win against the Porcupine Warriors will make them favourites to win the FA Cup this season due to their current form.

However, Asante Kotoko can avoid going trophyless this season as well as missing the CAF Inter-club competition next season if they beat Aduana Stars on Sunday.

The league title looks far-fetched but their experience in the FA Cup can help the team win the title with their current squad if they go past Aduana Stars in this knockout round.

Meanwhile, The FA Cup Committee has announced that women and children below-15 years would be granted free entry at various venues in this weekend's MTN FA Cup Round of 16 matches.

However, fans that do not fall within this category will have to purchase match tickets at very affordable rates at the match venues.

For their part, the GFA has also called on clubs to provide an entertaining atmosphere at their match venues before kick-off, during half time and after the matches.

Home teams are expected to announce the match rates latest by Friday, February 24, 2023.

Below are the fixtures for the Round of 16:

Aduana Stars vs Asante Kotoko

King Faisal vs Steadfast

Real Tamale United vs FC Samartex

Nsoatreman vs Debibi United

Dwarfs vs Kotoku Royals

Legon Cities vs Volta Rangers

Hearts of Lions vs Skyy FC