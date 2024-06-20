MTN FA Cup trophy arrives at University of Ghana ahead of Sunday’s final

The MTN FA Cup trophy has arrived at the University of Ghana campus ahead of the eagerly anticipated final between Nsoatreman FC and Bofoakwa Tano FC.

The match is scheduled to take place at 6 p.m. on Sunday at the University of Ghana Sports Stadium, setting the stage for an exciting Bono-derby clash.

A delegation including officials from the organizing committee, the Ghana Football Association (GFA), and MTN will present the trophy to the pro-vice chancellor and university leaders.

They will also visit various departments on campus, sharing the excitement and inviting the university community to the event.

The campus is buzzing with anticipation for the final match, as students, lecturers, and football enthusiasts eagerly await the opportunity to see the impressive trophy, a symbol of football excellence in Ghana.

The delegation will extend a special invitation to the Vice Chancellor and university leadership to attend as honoured guests.

For Bofoakwa Tano, this final represents a chance to end their season on a high note after suffering relegation from the Ghana Premier League.

Meanwhile, Nsoatreman FC is aiming to make history by competing in Africa for the first time.

The winner of the FA Cup will earn the honour of representing Ghana in the CAF Confederation Cup.