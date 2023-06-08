MTN FA Cup: Venue for King Faisal-Dreams FC final yet to be confirmed

The venue for the highly-anticipated final between King Faisal and Dreams FC in the MTN FA Cup is yet to be determined, just a few weeks before the game.

The FA Cup committee is expected to announce the venue by the end of this week.

According to sources, the committee will convene a meeting on Thursday, June 8, 2023, to finalize the decision on where this year's finals will take place. King Faisal managed to secure a spot in the finals after defeating Nsoatreman FC, another Premier League club, in the semifinals at the Dr Kwame Kyei Sports Complex.

Similarly, Dreams FC emerged victorious in their semifinal match against Skyy FC, a team from the Division One League, securing their place in the final at the same venue.

The final of the FA Cup competition is scheduled to be held on June 18, 2023. The victorious team in the final will not only clinch the prestigious FA Cup title but also secure qualification for the CAF Confederations Cup in the upcoming season.