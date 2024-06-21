MTN FA Cup winner to receive Ghc180k prize, says Committee Chairman

Chairman of the MTN FA Cup Committee, Mr Wilson Arthur, has revealed the prize breakdown for the winner of the competition ahead of this weekend's final.

Nsoatreman FC and Bofoakwa Tano FC will face off for the coveted trophy this Sunday, following impressive performances en route to the final.

The victorious team will also earn the chance to represent Ghana in the CAF Confederation Cup for next season.

Speaking to Akoma FM in Kumasi, Wilson Arthur confirmed that the winner will receive Ghc80,000 upfront, along with an additional Ghc100,000 to support their African campaign, totalling Ghc180,000.

"The winner of this year's FA Cup will earn Ghc80,000, plus an additional Ghc100,000 to help them prepare for the CAF Confederation Cup," Arthur stated.

"We are still in talks with the FA and the government to secure greater funding for the club so it can perform well in Africa."

The final is scheduled for Sunday, June 23, at the University of Ghana Stadium at 18:00 GMT.