MTN Ghana CEO encourages support for Black Stars despite recent struggles

Outgoing Chief Executive Officer of MTN Ghana, Selorm Adadevoh, has urged Ghanaians to continue supporting the Black Stars despite their recent dip in performances.

Speaking at a farewell stakeholder engagement, Adadevoh emphasised the importance of supporting the team through both good and bad times.

Adadevoh acknowledged that the Black Stars are going through a difficult period, but stressed that continued support is crucial to rebuilding the structures needed for the team to succeed.

"When you support a team, you have to support through the good and the bad times. The Black Stars are going through a tough time right now and it's important for us to continue to support so we can rebuild the structures that are required for the Black Stars to [succeed]," he said.

"There's a lot of pride with the Black Stars. When you talk about Ghana, outside of Ghana, there are maybe three or four things people talk about. They talk about the Black Stars, they talk about Kwame Nkrumah, and sometimes Kofi Annan.

"So there are not that many things that consistently, in the last 20 or 30 years, that have repeated themselves in terms of being top of mind about Ghana.

"So there's a lot we need to show the Black Stars to allow them the chance to be the Black Stars that we all expect them to be," he said.

The Black Stars have faced criticism for their recent performances, which include a group stage exit from the 2022 FIFA World Cup and another group stage elimination at the 2023 Africa Cup of Nations. MTN Ghana has invested $2 million in sponsorships for the team over the past two years, raising questions about the wisdom of such investments given the team's current struggles.

Adadevoh's remarks come as the Black Stars are searching for a new coach following the departure of Chris Hughton, who was let go due to the team's poor performance at AFCON 2023.

The team's future remains uncertain, but Adadevoh's words of encouragement suggest that MTN Ghana remains committed to supporting the Black Stars through thick and thin.