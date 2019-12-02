MTN Skate Soccer: Accra Giants beat Ashanti Warriors to win title

Accra Giants emerged as winners of the MTN/Binatone Skate Soccer League after defeating Ashanti Warriors in the final 5-1 at the Skate Soccer Arena constructed at the Accra Tennis Court on Saturday.

Accra Giants led by Gariba Sannie dominated both halves to win the tournament.

The league which was played in a round robin format saw Accra Giants winning its first game by 5-2 against Western Tigers and won their second game against Zongo Lions to reach the final.

Speaking to the media after the game, President of the International Federation of Skate Soccer, Albert Frimpong thanked all the players and officials for a successful tournament.

“IFSS will continue to help the physically challenged in society and hopefully next year we will host the first ever Africa Cup of Nations”.

He also thanked the sponsors MTN and Binatone for support given to the Federation in the organization of the league.

Managing Director for Binatone, Venu Babu congratulated Accra Giants for winning the competition.

“We are so impressed with the organization and enthuasism it has generated among the people. In MTN we believe in touching and enriching the lives in the communities we operate. It’s not always about football or boxing. This is a group of people who are underprivileged and these people are not taking disability to be inability so we decided to support them to unearth their talents”, Guido Sopiimeh Acting Chief Marketing Officer for MTN told reporters why they are sponsoring the Skate Soccer.

Awards

Rafiu Amidu was named the best goalkeeper of the tournament

Gariba Sannie of Accra Giants picked up the Goal king award and the Most Valubale Player award. He scored nine goals in the competition.

All the players to participate in the tournament received prizes from the sponsors MTN and Binatone.