Telecommunication giants MTN will handover a training pitch at Adako Jachie to Asante Kotoko on Thursday, 4 July, 2019.

According to the club, the project is a well-fenced green grass field of approved dimension.

MTN sponsored the project as part of its sponsorship deal with the club.

It is the second playing field to be constructed by MTN at the Adako Jachie grounds.