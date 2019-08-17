MTN8: Mohammed Anas on target as Polokwane City oust holders Cape Town to reach semis

Striker Mohammed Anas scored to help Polokwane City progressed to the MTN8 semi-finals after a 2-0 win over defending champions Cape Town City on Saturday afternoon.

Anas curled in an opener in the 25th minute after capitalizing on poor defending.

Polokwane earned a penalty after a one-two between Anas and Nku forced Mobara to trip the latter on the hour mark.

But goalkeeper Peter Leeuwenburgh palmed away Sibusiso Mbonani’s spot-kick.

In the 83rd minute, substitute Charlton Mashumba produced a neat finish seven minutes from time with a curling strike from just inside the box to the bottom corner.