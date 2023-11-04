Mubarak Wakaso and Frank Acheampong's Shenzen FC suffer Chinese Super League relegation

Ghanaian duo, Mubarak Wakaso and Frank Acheampong's Shenzen FC have been relegated from the Chinese Super League after finishing bottom of the table.

Shenzen FC accumulated only two points in 30 matches, joining Dalian Pro as the two teams to drop from the Super League.

Both players missed the final game of the season as Shenzen FC suffered a 3-0 defeat at home to Beijing Guoan.

Acheampong made 14 appearances, scoring five goals and providing two assist while Wakaso rejoined the club in September after a loan spell in Belgium.

Wakaso, who won the league with the Jiangsu Suning in 2020, made only five appearances in the league this season.

Meanwhile, the contracts of both players runs until December 2024.