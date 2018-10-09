Mubarak Wakaso calls on Ghanaian journalists to help him forget his accident

Deportivo Alaves midfielder Mubarak Wakaso wants to quickly forget about the accident he suffered in Spain, calling on journalist to help him do that.

Wakaso who was on his to Ghana on Sunday narrowly escaped an accident on his way to pick a flight to Ghana for the Africa Cup of Nations qualifier against Sierra Leone.

Wakaso was heading to the town of Loiu, 12 kilometres from Bilbao when the accident occurred.

"It is something that I don't want to remember.

"I just thank God for saving me from this incident.

"I plead with you all (journalists) to help me forget about it.

"Please let's stop talking about it and focus on the game," he added.