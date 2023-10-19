Mubarak Wakaso can help Inaki Williams score goals for Ghana – Dan Quaye

Former Ghana defender Dan Quaye has expressed the belief that the inclusion of Mubarak Wakaso in the Black Stars could be the key to helping Inaki Williams overcome his struggles in front of goal.

The former Spain international has yet to find the back of the net in his 11 appearances since switching his international allegiance in 2022, despite maintaining a prolific scoring record with his club, Athletic Club, where he has already netted four goals this season.

In an interview with Koforidua-based Bryt FM, the Hearts of Oak legend advocated for the return of experienced players like Wakaso to the Black Stars.

Quaye believes that Wakaso's skill in delivering long balls to forwards could be the missing piece in Inaki Williams' goal-scoring puzzle.

Quaye stated, "It's about time we reinstate some of the experienced players in the Black Stars. Inaki Williams has struggled to score for the national team since switching allegiance because of our midfielders."

He continued, "I believe Mubarak Wakaso, who is able to deliver long balls to attackers, can help him resolve his goal-scoring woes with the Black Stars. Wakaso always ensures he feeds strikers with the balls, and he has the experience for long passes, much like Sulley Muntari. We are the Brazil of Africa, and we must respect that."

Wakaso, aged 33, has registered eight assists in 69 appearances since making his debut for the Ghanaian national team in 2012. However, he has been absent from the national squad for the past two years due to fitness-related concerns.