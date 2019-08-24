Mubarak Wakaso celebrates UD Las Palmas 70th anniversary

Ghana midfielder Mubarak Wakaso is celebrating former club UD Las Palmas on their 70th anniversary.

UD Las Palmas was established on August 22nd 1949 and celebrated their 70th anniversary on Thursday.

The midfielder, who played for Las Palmas in the 2015/16 season has been a keen follower of the club and on the grand occasion, he took time to wish the club.

Las Palmas are now in the segunda B division after suffering relegation in the 2017/18 season.

Wakaso played 20 times scoring once for the canary side.