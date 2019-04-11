Mubarak Wakaso confident Deportivo Alaves will return to winning ways against Espanyol

Ghana midfielder Mubarak Wakaso is confident Deportivo Alaves will end their run of games without a win with victory over Espanyol on Sunday in the La Liga.

The El Gloriso have been winless in their last three games, affecting their chances of an European place finish.

But Wakaso says,""there are still many games left for the end of the season and anything can happen", as they push for an Europa spot finish.

Ahead of the game the game against his former club (Espanyo) this weekend, Wakaso revealed it is "a beautiful club" to which he has "a lot of respect".

Deportivo Laves lost to Sevilla and Atletico Madrid before picking a point against Leganes, which the midfielder says was "hard" on the team after conceding late in the game.

"The dressing room was silent" , he said of the Leganes game.

"I think we are fighting as usual, but we have to look for more chances," said the babazorro, who considered that they are playing and training "just like before".