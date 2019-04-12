Mubarak Wakaso confident Patrick Twumasi will excel at Alaves next season

Midfielder Mubarak Wakaso has backed striker Patrick Twumasi to success at Deportivo Alaves next season.

Twumasi has struggled with injuries and for form since joining from Kazakhstani side Astana in the summer on a four year deal.

The 24-year old is yet to score his debut goal for the club after making 8 appearances in all competition for the La Liga side.

Compatriot Mubarak Wakaso, who is having a better season at Alaves believes his country man will come good next season.

"He has taken the rhythm of the team and how it is played in Spain, so I think that next year will improve a lot," said the player," Wakaso said ahead of their game against Espanyol on Saturday.

Despite the lack of consistent play time for Twumasi, the striker has seen action in the club's last three games coming on as substitute against Atletico Madrid, Sevilla and Leganes.

He is expected to make the squad for the game against Espanyol on Saturday at the Cornella-El-Prat.