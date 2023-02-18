Mubarak Wakaso confirms close friend Christian Atsu’s sad demise

Ghana international Mubarak Wakaso confirmed the death of his close friend and fellow Black Stars player, Christian Atsu.

Wakaso took to Twitter to express his heartbreak and condolences, sharing that Atsu had passed away following the devastating earthquake in Turkey.

Atsu had been trapped under rubble for over 11 days before his passing, with the earthquake claiming the lives of over 45,000 people.

The Ghanaian had recently scored his first goal for Hatayaspor just hours before the natural disaster struck.

Wakaso and Atsu had a special bond, which they often shared publicly on social media. They were known to joke and tease each other, a testament to the strength of their friendship that was only possible because they played for the Black Stars.

During his career, Atsu played 65 matches for Ghana, scoring nine goals. Two of his most famous goals came in the 2014 World Cup qualifier against Egypt and in the 2015 Africa Cup of Nations, quarter-finals clash against Guinea, where he scored an absolutely breathtaking goal.

The football world mourns the loss of Christian Atsu, a talented player and a beloved friend to many. May he rest in peace.