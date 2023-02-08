Mubarak Wakaso confirms uncertainty over Christian Atsu's location after rescue

Mubarak Wakaso has confirmed that the whereabouts of Christian Atsu remain uncertain after reports of his rescue from the rubble of the earthquake in Turkey.

Hatayspor reported on Tuesday that Atsu had been rescued and taken to the hospital, but these reports have been contradicted with the player's agent saying they cannot locate him.

The team doctor of Hatayspor has also stated that they may have been mistaken in their initial report, causing concern and fear for Atsu's family and the Ghanaian public.

Wakaso issued a statement saying they have not been able to find Atsu, and advised the public to avoid spreading false information for the sake of the family.

“Following yesterday’s update from the club that, Christian had been pulled out alive, we are yet to confirm Christian’s whereabouts.

“As you can imagine, this continues to be a devastating time for his family and we are doing everything we can to locate Christian.

“Official updates will be provided as more information comes to light. Please respect the family’s privacy during this harrowing time, and refrain from spreading unsubstantiated news as this will only hamper the search efforts for Christian.

“Thank you for all your prayers and support.”

Atsu joined the club in September and scored his first goal on Sunday.