Mubarak Wakaso could feature in Deportivo Alaves clash with Eibar

Ghana midfielder Mubarak Wakaso could be available for selection when Deportivo Alaves travel to Eibar in the La Liga clash on Sunday, according to reports in Spain.

Wakaso suffered a broken hand and sat out of Alaves 3-0 win over Real Valladolid ahead of the international break.

Due to the injury, he was not available as the Black Stars won their double 2021 Africa Cup of Nations qualifiers against South Africa and São Tomé and Príncipe.

Wakaso returned to training this week and manager Asier Geratino is reportedly contemplating including Wakaso in squad for the trip to Eibar.

The 29-year-old has made 11 appearances in La Liga for Alaves this season.