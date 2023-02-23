Mubarak Wakaso donates towards funeral of his friend Christian Atsu

The family of Black Stars midfielder Mubarak Wakaso visited the family house of the late Christian Atsu to pay their respects on behalf of their relative.

Atsu, Wakaso's closest friend in the Black Stars, was found dead on the morning of Saturday, February 18, 2022, at the site of his collapsed apartment in Hatay, Turkey following the devastating earthquake.

Although Wakaso was unable to travel to Ghana due to club commitments, he sent his family to donate and offer condolences on his behalf.

During their visit, Wakaso's family donated packs of water and drinks to support the Atsu family.

Atsu played alongside Wakaso in the 2014 FIFA World Cup in Brazil and four other African Cup of Nations tournaments. The two referred to each other as brothers and shared a special bond on and off the pitch.

The football world mourns the loss of Atsu and continues to offer support and condolences to his family during this difficult time.