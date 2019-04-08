Mubarak Wakaso expresses unflinching support to former club UD Las Palmas

Ghana midfielder Mubarak Wakaso has expressed his unshrinking support to UD Las Palmas in their quest to maintain their Spanish Segunda Division status.

Wakaso, 28, spent the 2015/16 La Liga season on loan at the Canary Island from Russian side Rubin Kazan.

Despite his short spell at the Estadio Gran Canaria, the Deportivo Alaves midfielder feels attached to the club and showed it with an encouraging message ahead of their 1-1 stalemate with Real Oviedo last Saturday.

🔥 day💛💙 #LasPalmas pic.twitter.com/ljQVTfwjZH

— M.M.JUNIOR WAKASO (@WakasoBobby) April 6, 2019

The result left the Canaries in 15th place with 43 points after 33 games.

Wakaso netted one goal in 20 appearances during his stay at the club.