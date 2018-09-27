Mubarak Wakaso features as Alaves miss chance to go joint top of La Liga

Ghana midfielder Mubarak Wakaso was in action on Thursday evening as his side, Deportivo Alaves were held to a pulsating 1-1 stalemate by Getafe in Spanish La Liga. Sitting just three points behind leaders Barcelona and Real Madrid, Alaves had the chance to draw level but were unable to overcome a spirited Getafe side at home.

Ibai Gomez's missed penalty on 41 minutes set the tone for a disappointing night for the hosts, and when Victor Laguardia headed against the bar, Alaves may have thought it would be one of those nights.

Worse was to follow for them when Amath Ndiaye fired Getafe into an 80th minute lead, but Jonathan Calleri managed to rescue a point with the equaliser in the 93rd minute.

Wakaso picked up a booking in the first half.

It was his sixth straight appearance for Alaves this season.

Meanwhile, striker Patrick Twumasi played no part of the game due to injury.

Alaves will attempt to bounce back to winning ways this weekend against Levante, who have Ghanaian strikers Raphael Dwamena and Emmanuel Boateng.