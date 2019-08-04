Mubarak Wakaso features as Deportivo Alaves win pre-season trophy

Ghana star Mubarak Wakaso helped Spanish side Deportivo Alavés to beat Racing Santander 1-0 in pre-season to lift the Villa de Laguardia Trophy.

The midfielder was named in the starting line-up and lasted 61 minutes as Alaves won the match courtesy a 13th minute penalty.

Wakaso made his presence on his return from the 2019 Africa Cup of Nations where he was one of Ghana's best players at the tournament.

He has been linked with a move away from the club this summer with Getafe likely to be his next destination.