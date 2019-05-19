Mubarak Wakaso happy with goal against Girona

Ghana and Deportivo Alaves midfielder Mubarak Wakaso scored his first goal of the 2018/2019 La Liga campaign on the last day of competition.

The 28-year old is delighted to have scored his first goal of the season in grand style.

"Great way to finish the season with my first goal in @deportivoalaves thanks to everyone especially to Allah, my family friends and my team mate, fans for the wonderful season we had together", he indicated to express his delight after scoring.

The Ghana international Mubarak found the back of the net after 40 minutes as Alaves recorded a 2-1 win over Girona on Saturday.

It was a powerful volley at the edge of the box with his weaker right foot.

Wakaso will be among Ghana's key players at the upcoming Africa Cup of Nations in Egypt.