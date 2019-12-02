Mubarak Wakaso has enjoyed the third most appearances at Deportivo Alaves this season.

Wakaso, 29, has had 13 starts under coach Asier Garitan.

The Ghana international is just behind Rubén Duarte on 14 starts and Aleix Vidal on 15.

Vidal, a defender has taken part in all the La Liga duels this season and leads the assists classification.

Wakaso has been a key cog of the Deportivo Alaves side since joining.

The African super star was knocked down by a recent injury which could allow him to compete in all matches so far.

He remain one of the most important players for the Spanish side.