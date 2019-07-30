Mubarak Wakaso joins Deportivo Alaves for preseason

Ghana midfielder Mubarak Wakaso is back in training for pre-season with La Liga side Deportivo Alaves.

The 29-year old was part of Ghana’s squad for the Africa Cup of Nations in Egypt where he had a decent tournament by winning man of the match awards.

Wakaso has been linked with a move out of the club in recent times and has been linked to Spanish side Getafe according to reports in Spain.

The former Espanyol player resumed training on Monday after his holidays and looks to put himself in good shape ahead of the 2019/2020 season.