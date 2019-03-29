Mubarak Wakaso joins Deportivo Alaves training ahead Atlético Madrid clash

Mubarak Wakaso has joined his Deportivo Alaves in training after helping Ghana qualify for the 2019 Africa Cup of Nations.

Wakaso was one of three Alaves players that were in action during the international break.

The 28-year-old joined the rest of the team on Thursday morning at the Ibaia training centre as they sharpen the rough edges ahead of the clash against Atlético Madrid on Saturday.

Midfielder Takashi Inui and Guillermo Maripán played for Japan and Chile respectively during the break.

However, it was Wakaso and Inui who were able to return on time to partake in training.

Wakaso is enjoying another staller season with the Madrid-based side, after making 20 league appearances, providing one assist.