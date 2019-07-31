Mubarak Wakaso nears Alaves exit

Ghana midfielder Mubarak Wakaso will exit Spanish La Liga side Deportivo Alaves before the summer window ends.

According to reports in Spain, the 29-year old is not in the plans of Alaves head coach Asier Garitano and is likely he will be asked to search for offers elsewhere.

The reports also indicate that the Sporting Director of Alaves will communicate to the Ghana International of the clubs decision in the coming days and he will be allowed to search for offers elsewhere.

Alaves are also set to release some players especially at the midfield and Wakaso is part of those players set to leave the club.

The former Espanyol player has been linked to Getafe in the past weeks.

Wakaso in the 2018-2019 season made 29 appearances, scored a goal and made an assist.