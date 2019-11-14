Mubarak Wakaso on track for injury return after International break

Deportivo Alaves midfielder Mubarak Wakaso is expected to be fit and available for selection against Eibar on match day 14 in the La Liga after the International break.

The 29-year old picked up an injury which saw him miss Alaves game against Valladolid and Ghana’s AFCON double header against South Africa and São Tomé.

Wakaso after a successful surgery has been training alone and will be ready to join the main team after the international break.

Ghanasoccernet.com understands that Wakaso has joined the main group for training today and will be ready to play after the break against Eibar and Real Madrid.

The Black Stars player has been a key member of the Alaves team this season and has featured in 11 games so far.