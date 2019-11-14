Mubarak Wakaso on track for injury return after International break

GhanaSoccernet Facebook GhanaSoccernet Twitter GhanaSoccernet Youtube GhanaSoccernet Whatsapp
Published on: 14 November 2019
VITORIA-GASTEIZ, SPAIN - FEBRUARY 11: Wakaso Mubarak of Deportivo Alaves in action during the La Liga match between Deportivo Alaves and Levante UD at Estadio de Mendizorroza on February 11, 2019 in Vitoria-Gasteiz, Spain. (Photo by Juan Manuel Serrano Arce/Getty Images)

 

Deportivo Alaves midfielder Mubarak Wakaso is expected to be fit and available for selection against Eibar  on match day 14 in the La Liga after the International break.

The 29-year old picked up an injury which saw him miss Alaves game against Valladolid and Ghana’s AFCON double header against South Africa and São Tomé.

Wakaso after a successful surgery has been training alone and will be ready to join the main team after the international break.

Ghanasoccernet.com understands that Wakaso has joined the main group for training today and will be ready to play after the break against Eibar and Real Madrid.

The Black Stars player has been a key member of the Alaves team this season and has featured in 11 games so far.

 

