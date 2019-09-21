GhanaSoccernet Facebook GhanaSoccernet Twitter GhanaSoccernet Youtube GhanaSoccernet Whatsapp
Published on: 21 September 2019
Mubarak Wakaso opens up on his stay at Deportivo Alaves despite interests from other clubs
Sevilla's Danish defender Simon Kjaer (R) vies with Alaves' Ghanaian midfielder Mubarak Wakaso during the Spanish league football match Deportivo Alaves against Sevilla FC at the Mendizorrotza stadium in Vitoria on September 15, 2019. (Photo by ANDER GILLENEA / AFP)

Deportivo Alaves midfielder Mubarak Wakaso says he did not leave the club in the summer transfer window because he was happy

The 29-year old was reportedly to be on his way out of the club with a lot of clubs interested in signing him

The Black Stars midfielder had made a good start to the season.

He has started in four games in the season for Alaves

Wakaso had the chance to leave to Spanish club Getafe but had the confidence of head coach Asier Garitano

"Last year I was also at ease in this team," Wakaso explained on his decision to stay at the club

He thanked the team mates and fans for the support

"I want to thank the fans , my teammates and the coach for the support they give me every weekend,"

 

