Mubarak Wakaso pens emotional message to late Christian Atsu after one-week observation

Ghana midfielder Mubarak Wakaso continues to mourn his late bestfriend Christian Atsu, who died following the earthquake in Turkey.

A one-week observation was held in Accra to show respect to the former Ghana international ahead of his final funeral and burial rites.

Wakaso could not make it to the event at the Ajiringanor school park due to club commitment in Belgium, where he played a role in KAS Eupen's game against Union-Saint Gilloise.

The KAS Eupen midfielder is the closest friend of Atsu in the national team, with the pair sharing jokes about themselves in social media.

"Will continue to feed you love. Till we meet again bro," he posted on Facebook.

Atsu, whose last involvement in football was scoring the winner in Hatayspor's victory over Kasimpasa, will be buried on March 17, 2023. His funeral will be held at the forecourt of the State House in Accra.

The former Chelsea and Newcastle United player made 65 appearances for the Black Stars, scoring nine goals.