Mubarak Wakaso praises Kotoko's performance in Africa despite CAF CC elimination

Ghana midfielder Mubarak Wakaso has lauded Asante Kotoko's performance in Africa despite failing to reach the quarter finals of the CAF Confederation Cup.

Asante Kotoko failed to reach the last eight after a disappointing 2-1 defeat in the final group game against Zesco United in Zambia.

Following their exit from the competition, the Deportivo Alaves midfielder says the Porcupine Warriors can take a lot of positives from the defeat and build on the experience for next season.

“Asante Kotoko did very well despite their elimination,” he told Footballmadeinghana.

“I think we have to praise them because we didn’t expect this impressive performance. They must build on their elimination do something great,” he added.

The Kumasi based outfit reached the group stages of the competition for the first time since 2008 despite the lack of competitive football in Ghana.

The team's performance saw three of their players earn call ups to the Black Stars for the game against Kenya, which Ghana won 1-0 and the upcoming friendly with Mauritania on Tuesday.