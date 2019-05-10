Mubarak Wakaso praises Mukarama after her debut goal for the Black Queens

Ghana and Deportivo Alaves star Mubarak Wakaso has praised Black Queens striker Abdualli Mukarama after she scored her debut goal for the senior side in the ongoing WAFU Zone B Women’s Championship in Ivory Coast.

The FIFA U-17 golden boot winner scored in Ghana’s 2-0 win over Senegal in the group opener on Wednesday.

The Northern Ladies striker after the game tweeted “Good win against Senegal yesterday. Happy to have scored my debut goal for the Black Queens. Guess who is here with me again? Grace Animah ⚽🇬🇭🙌 #WAFU #Ghana”

In a response to her tweet Mubarack Wakaso told the talented striker to remember scoring goals is part of her.

“Thanks to ALLAH 🙏🏾 but remember goals is your hobby it’s part of you 💪🏾🇬🇭 #northherewecomes”

Mukarama has scored two goals in two games in the competition helping Ghana to secure a spot in the semi-finals