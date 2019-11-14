Mubarak Wakaso recovers from hand injury, available for Alaves' clash against Eibar

Midfielder Mubarak Wakaso has recovered from the hand injury he sustained two weeks ago and will be available for Deportivo Alaves' clash against Eibar in La Liga next week.

The Ghana international is unavailable for the Black Stars AFCON 2021 Nations Cup qualifiers against South Africa and Sao Tome.

However, the 29-year old is reported to have joined group training this week and is expected to be available for manager Asier Geratino's side for the home game against Eibar.

Wakaso missed last Sunday's 3-0 win against Real Valladolid after sustaining a fracture to his right hand in the defeat to Osasuna.

The ex-Villarreal man has been a key cog in the El Glorisso team this season, featuring in 11 La Liga games.