Mubarak Wakaso remains a doubt for Deportivo Alaves ahead of Real Valladolid clash

Midfielder Mubarak Wakaso could miss Deportivo Alaves' clash against Real Valladolid in La Liga on Saturday.

The Ghana international suffered a fracture to the metacarpus of his right hand in the White and Blues 4-2 defeat to Osasuna last Sunday.

Wakaso underwent a successful surgery on Tuesday, where he is expected to begin training on Wednesday.

However, it is yet to be determine of the swashbuckling midfielder could be match fit for the game on Saturday.

His absence means manager Asier Geratino would have to rely on Tomás Pina , Manu and Pere Pons.

The ex-Villarreal man has been a mainstay in manager Asier Geratino's side this season, missing just a single game through suspension.

His injury means he could miss Ghana's AFCON 2021 qualifiers against South Africa and Sao Tome and Principe next week.