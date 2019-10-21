Mubarak Wakaso returns from suspension to help Alaves beat Aidoo's Celta Vigo

Midfielder Mubarak Wakaso returned from a game suspension to help Deportivo Alaves beat Celta Vigo in La Liga on Sunday.

The Ghana international, who missed his side's 2-1 defeat to Valencia due to the accumulation of yellow cards, lasted the entire duration as El Gloriosso won 2-0 at the Mendizorroza.

After a barren first half Lisandra Mangallan combined with former Arsenal striker Lucas Perez to net the opener on 50 minutes.

The victory was sealed, when Perez scored with 8 minutes left on the clock.

Wakaso was cautioned in the 31st minute but the tireless midfielder made sure the back-line of Alaves was shielded.

His compatriot Joseph Aidoo also played full throttle for Celta Vigo.

By Lukman Abdul Mumin