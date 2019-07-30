Mubarak Wakaso returns to Alaves despite doubt over his future

Ghana midfielder Mubarak Wakaso has joined Spanish La Liga side Deportivo Alaves for pre-season despite doubts over his future.

The 28-year old trained with his teammates on Monday.

Wakaso is eyeing a bumper deal with yet to named clubs in Europe and Asia who are seeking to sign him before the start of next season.

Insiders close to the deal have told Ghana's leading soccer news outfit that negotiations for the influential player is far advanced and Alaves will approve his departure as the offers are good.

Wakaso and his representatives met with the club's Board of Directors and Sporting Director Sergio Fernandez over the Ghanaian's departure in the winter transfer window.

The club prevented the former Las Palmas midfield enforcer from leaving because he was an "important" player in manager Abelardo Fernández's plans.

However, with a year left on his contract the midfielder will be leaving in the summer following the announcement of Asier Garatino as the club's new manager next season.

Wakaso has already began attracting interest from several teams in the top flight, having previously featured for Las Palmas, Espanyol, Villareal and Granada.