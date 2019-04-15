Mubarak Wakaso rues Deportivo Alaves inability to win games after Espanyol humbling

Deportivo Alaves midfielder Mubarak Wakaso is baffled by his side's inability to win games following their 2-1 defeat against Espanyol on Saturday.

Alaves have fallen off from European place in the La Liga standings after winning just one in three matches.

Abelardo Fernandez's men were hoping to bounce back from their slump when they visited Espanyol at the RCDE Stadium on Saturday.

But 19th minute goal from Adria Giner Pedrosa put the hosts ahead before their plight were worsened after defender Victor Laguardia netted an own goal two minutes after the break before they scored a consolation through Jonathan Calleri in the 56th minute.

The defeat left them in 8th place with 45 points after 32 games, a point adrift of Athletic Bilbao who occupy the last European spot.

"I think we are fighting as usual, but we have to look for more chances," said Wakaso.

Alaves will aim to return to winning ways when they entertain strugglers Real Valladolid at home on Friday.